Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

