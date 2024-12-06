Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 130,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,404,000 after buying an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $210.85 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.