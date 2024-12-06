Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

SHC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 556.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $91,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

