Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance

OTC SCBS remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. Southern Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Get Southern Community Bancshares alerts:

Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.