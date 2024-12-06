Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance
OTC SCBS remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. Southern Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.
Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile
