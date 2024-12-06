Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 158679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

