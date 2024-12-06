Southernsun Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,675 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises about 3.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Ingevity worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 33.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,185,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 297,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 933,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 176,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

