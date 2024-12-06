SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Raised by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $448.67 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $360.83 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.61.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

