Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.27. 14,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 12,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.2681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
