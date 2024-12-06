SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $87.08 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

