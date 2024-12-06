Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $504.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

