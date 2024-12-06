State Street Corp Acquires 766,135 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,115,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 41.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

