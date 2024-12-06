STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 171.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $9,949,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $217.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

