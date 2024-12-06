Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Approximately 545,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 424,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.60 ($0.21).

Sterling Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29. The company has a market cap of £36.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

About Sterling Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.