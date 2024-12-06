Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $541,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETHE. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

