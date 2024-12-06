Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 217 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 96,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $689.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.83 and a 12-month high of $695.94.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,298,548.08. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $63,093,907. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

