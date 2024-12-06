Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 887 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.8 %

TXRH opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average of $175.88. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

