Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $133,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

