Stifel Financial Corp Buys 46,759 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.38% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $111,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.