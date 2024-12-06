Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $124,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 72,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

