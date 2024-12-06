Stifel Financial Corp Has $88.71 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,527,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,683 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $88,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,759,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $19.09 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.