Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

HPE opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

