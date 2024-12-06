Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 6th (AR, ARE, ASAN, BBW, BMO, CM, COO, CPB, CRK, DOCU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 6th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$143.00 to C$148.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$114.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$99.00 to C$104.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$99.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $12.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $113.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$130.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $261.00 to $378.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $380.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$80.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$99.00 to C$94.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$93.00 to C$90.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$87.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $435.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $450.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $235.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

