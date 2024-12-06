StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
