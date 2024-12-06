StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.80. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.