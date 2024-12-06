StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.80. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.
About Energy Focus
