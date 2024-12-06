Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
Sumco Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.01.
Sumco Company Profile
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
