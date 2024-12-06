Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 13,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.