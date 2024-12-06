Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,826.80. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $36,850.00.

On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $37,160.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

