Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $608.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by ($9.94). Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

