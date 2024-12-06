SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $224,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $104,438,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 57.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.67.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $371.05 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $226.63 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.88 and its 200-day moving average is $325.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

