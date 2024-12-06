Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYM. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -465.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $49,340.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,515.94. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,113.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,878 shares of company stock worth $1,340,556. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Symbotic by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Symbotic by 1,347.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Symbotic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

