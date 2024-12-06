Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 698.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 55.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,139.14. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

