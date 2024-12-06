Systematic Financial Management LP Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

