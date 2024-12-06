Systematic Financial Management LP Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.93 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

