Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 88,736 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

