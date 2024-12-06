Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Super Market

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,523.55. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,933 shares of company stock valued at $330,872 in the last three months. 56.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

