Tabor Asset Management LP Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tabor Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,351,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $83.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,469.74. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,051.22. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

