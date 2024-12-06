Taika Capital LP Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

