Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

TTWO opened at $190.03 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $191.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

