Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

