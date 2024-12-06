Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Increased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $1,831,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 477.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 370,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,701,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.