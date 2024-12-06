Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue $0.16 Semi-annual Dividend

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1576 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. Telefónica has a payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Shares of TEF remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 678,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

TEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

