Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Forecast for ASO Q3 Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

