Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 122,979 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,584,080. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $303.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.