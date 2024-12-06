Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 307,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,777,216.86. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

