Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

