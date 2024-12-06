Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New $50.24 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $384.70 and a fifty-two week high of $524.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.