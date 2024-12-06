Tensile Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 915,990 shares during the period. PROS accounts for 2.3% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

