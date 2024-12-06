Tensile Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tensile Capital Management LP cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 9.6% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $89,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.