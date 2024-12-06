Tenzing Global Management LLC Boosts Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Upwork accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $145,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,600.48. This represents a 87.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,717,315.61. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,163 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Upwork’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

