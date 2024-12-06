Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $354.45 and last traded at $353.60. 16,212,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 94,648,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.

Tesla Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,280 shares of company stock worth $135,164,640 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

